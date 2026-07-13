Kim Na-hee to Marry Next Month: "My Fiancé Works in the IT Industry and Looks Like Nam Joo-hyuk" (Lovers of Joseon)

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Na-hee has announced that she will get married this August, becoming a bride in August.

In the third part of TV Chosun's 5th anniversary special, "Lovers of Joseon Sing-Along," which aired on the 13th, Kim Na-hee surprised the cast by revealing her upcoming marriage.

That day, Kim Na-hee cautiously began by saying, "Around this time last year, I went on a blind date with Dong-young, and after I appeared on the show, my friends contacted me and said, 'Were you single? I'll introduce you to a good person.'"

She then said, "And I ended up marrying one of those people this August," drawing congratulations from everyone.

She also spoke candidly about her fiancé. Kim Na-hee said, "He is a non-celebrity and works in the information technology industry," adding, "My friends say he looks like Nam Joo-hyuk. I'm not sure, but he is handsome," drawing laughter with her playful remark.

Kim Na-hee previously drew attention last year on "Lovers of Joseon" when she went on a blind date with Kim Dong-young, the son of Kim Hak-rae. Although the show revealed the sincere process of their meeting, the two did not go on to become a couple.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.