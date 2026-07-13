Cha Jung-won Turns Red at Mention of Her Romance with Ha Jung-woo, Repeatedly Says "Thank You"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress Cha Jung-won showed a shy reaction when asked about her boyfriend, Ha Jung-woo.

As Cha Jung-won appeared, Lee Soo-ji brought up her public relationship with actor Ha Jung-woo, saying, "I hear there is some good news these days."

Caught off guard by the unexpected question, Cha Jung-won clapped her hands in embarrassment and kept saying, "Thank you." Her face turned red, and she could not hide her bashful smile, drawing laughter from the cast.

Lee Sang-min then joked about the wine Ha Jung-woo had launched, asking, "Does your boyfriend perhaps own a winery?"

Cha Jung-won playfully replied, "He only has wine. For the winery," sending the studio into laughter.

Meanwhile, Cha Jung-won confirmed her relationship with actor Ha Jung-woo in February. The two met at a gathering of acquaintances in 2020 and later became a couple. They are reportedly continuing their relationship seriously, with marriage in mind.

Born in 1989, Cha Jung-won is 37 this year and 11 years younger than Ha Jung-woo. Along with her acting career, she has also been active in fashion and lifestyle fields, earning widespread popularity.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.