Yoon Kyung-ho's first words after breaking 13 hours of silence: "Not speaking made the noise inside me even louder"

Photo: Official SNS of the "Cultwo Show"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Yoon Kyung-ho left a lasting impression with the first words he shared after successfully completing the 13-hour vow of silence he had promised as a ratings pledge.

On the afternoon of the 13th, Yoon wrapped up the 13-hour vow of silence he had promised for the SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Manager Kim" during a live broadcast on his personal SNS.

Earlier, at the production presentation for "Manager Kim" held last month, Yoon had promised that he would not speak for 13 hours if the drama surpassed a 13% viewership rating.

The drama then achieved the pledge after recording a nationwide rating of 15% in just its second episode, according to Nielsen Korea.

Yoon began his vow of silence at 7 a.m. that day and carried out his schedule without speaking, including an appearance on SBS Power FM's "Cultwo Show" and even a fan signing event.

On "Cultwo Show," an additional rule was applied in which every time he spoke, the silence period would be extended by five minutes. After speaking several times, Yoon added a total of 20 minutes, extending his silence longer than expected.

Yoon Kyung-ho's first words after ending the 13-hour silence were especially meaningful.

He said, "I thought I shouldn't speak carelessly," adding, "Because I couldn't talk, my own thoughts sounded like words to me. Even though I wasn't speaking, it was so noisy. In fact, the sounds inside me became even louder."

He also shared his family's reaction. Yoon said, "Since Dad wasn't talking, the kids didn't talk in the morning either," and added with a smile, "When I started the vow of silence, I granted a request from my second child, and they mouthed 'thank you.'"

He continued, "I ended up doing the vow of silence thanks to Joo Sang-wook, and I don't think I'll ever forget it," expressing his gratitude to the SBS team and his agency staff who supported him throughout the day.

Meanwhile, SBS's Friday-Saturday drama "Manager Kim," in which Yoon Kyung-ho appears, is a comic action noir about an ordinary father who becomes the most dangerous man in the world in order to rescue his only daughter, and it continues to win viewers' hearts.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.