Choi Kang-hee Says She Used to Be a Heavy Smoker: "I Smoked Whenever I Had the Chance and Got Hooked Fast"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Choi Kang-hee revealed that she once smoked heavily, to the point of being a chain smoker.

On the 13th, a video titled "The Real Reason Choi Kang-hee Cleaned Her Friend's House" was released on the YouTube channel "Lee Sung-mi's Can't Go."

Choi Kang-hee looked back on her past, saying, "I can't not talk about cigarettes. I was a heavy smoker." She added, "I started smoking after I turned 20. When filming ended, the actors would go out and talk among themselves. I wanted to be there too," explaining that she picked up smoking because she wanted to get closer to fellow entertainers and ease her awkwardness.

Choi Kang-hee recalled, "I'm not like that now, but back then I got hooked on bad things incredibly fast. I thought I would never be able to quit smoking. I smoked whenever I had the chance."

But she said a miracle happened when she quit cigarettes, which she had smoked like a heavy smoker, all at once. Choi Kang-hee said, "The dopamine from worship was stronger than this dopamine," adding that she succeeded in quitting through her own will and faith.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.