Lee Guk-joo, living in Japan, says she was frightened by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake: "The house shook for a long time, and I was on edge"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Lee Guk-joo shared an update on her life in Japan.

On the 13th, Lee Guk-joo's YouTube channel released a video showing her daily life in Tokyo.

On her way to a popular restaurant in Tokyo, Lee Guk-joo turned on the camera and talked about what happened the night before. She said, "I tried to sleep well this morning, but I couldn't. I woke up because of the earthquake," and showed footage of her home shaking. She also attached an article saying that a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Iwate Prefecture in Japan, shaking even high-rise buildings in Tokyo.

Lee Guk-joo said, "It wasn't the strongest earthquake I've felt so far, but it shook for a really long time, so I was on edge," describing the tense situation.

Meanwhile, Lee Guk-joo began living alone in a 9-pyeong studio apartment in Tokyo last year and has been working between Korea and Japan.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.