Pungja Deletes YouTube Shorts Amid Controversy Over Trivializing Menstrual Pain, With Backlash Over Joking About Women's Pain Continuing

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Broadcaster Pungja has deleted a YouTube Shorts video after facing controversy over a scene in which she mentioned menstrual pain.

Pungja recently appeared in a video titled "Pung-giru's 10,000-Calorie Pig Party and Mirage's Bluntly Awkward Love Advice," which was uploaded to her YouTube channel, Pungja TV, where she spoke with comedian Mirage.

During a chicken mukbang in the video, Mirage looked at Pungja, who appeared to be clutching her stomach, and said, "Why are you acting like you're full? I've never seen you like this before." Pungja jokingly replied, "Menstrual cramps, menstrual cramps," and Mirage shot back, "I thought transgender people don't menstruate." Pungja laughed it off, saying, "I made a pointless remark and got it back tenfold."

The scene was later released separately as a YouTube Shorts clip, but criticism continued online. Some users reacted by saying, "Didn't this just make light of menstrual pain?" and "It is inappropriate to turn the pain women experience into a joke."

As the backlash grew, Pungja deleted the Shorts video on the 14th. However, the scene remains in the original video for now.

Meanwhile, Pungja, a transgender broadcaster, has been active across YouTube and variety shows such as "Omniscient Interfering View," "Love My Body," and "Not_found."

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.