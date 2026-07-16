Yoon Hyung Bin Criticizes the Comedy Scene: "Chasing Only Immediate Money and Events Has Cost It Its Chance to Build Up, and That’s Serious"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Yoon Hyung Bin criticized why the comedy world has failed to grow further.

On the 15th, a video titled "Why Was I Able to Earn Billions of Won as a Comedian?!! I Told My Juniors Everything" was released on "Wang Bi-ho's One Punch Man."

That day, while giving a lecture for aspiring comedians, Yoon Hyung Bin was asked about his income during the peak of his "Wang Bi-ho" days. He answered candidly, "When I was really doing well, I think I made more than 1 billion won."

Yoon Hyung Bin then said, "Comedians need to understand this. From the time they are aspiring performers, they have too many fantasies. They imagine, 'Everyone made hundreds of billions of won, and since I'm becoming a celebrity too, I should make a lot as well.' But after debuting and appearing on TV, reality is far less than that."

He added, "How could you be full after the first bite? Career growth comes gradually, as work increases and years go by. At first, the money may be less than expected. But as the years add up, you start making money."

Drawing on his own experience, Yoon Hyung Bin explained, "I earned well even during my 'Wang Bi-ho' days, but in fact, I made a lot of money after three or four years. After that, I did 'Gag Concert,' 'Qualifications of Men,' and five or six other programs as well." He continued, "Regular events and occasional commercials gradually increased too. I think this is not just true in comedy, but in the entertainment industry as a whole."

He then stressed to younger comedians, "Don't obsess over money, money, money. If you chase the money right in front of you, you can't go far. That's the real fact."

He went on to say, "I think that's why the comedy world hasn't grown. Because of immediate events and other things right in front of us, we lost every chance to build up step by step. So the comedy scene is, in fact, in a serious situation."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.