Kim Kang-woo’s Wife, Han Hye-jin’s Older Sister, Struggles Over Teenage Son’s Injuries: "I’m Scared Every Time the Phone Rings"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Kim Kang-woo opened up about how upset he has been over his teenage son’s repeated injuries.

On the 15th, Kim Kang-woo’s channel released a video titled, "Honey... I Miss Mom" The Story of Visiting His Parents’ Home to See His Mother Because of the Stress of Raising a Teenage Son (ft. Bangbae-dong Brunch Cafe).

In the video, Kim said, "A lot has happened over the past while. Tae-eun injured his pelvis, and before the bone had even fully healed, he tore his leg and needed more than 20 stitches," adding, "It’s been about two weeks. It was chaotic."

He went on to say, "What drives me crazy is that I raised him without him ever getting hurt, stitched up, or breaking a bone when he was little. But now that he’s going around on his own and starting to get injured, I’m losing my mind."

Kim Kang-woo’s wife also expressed her frustration, saying, "Why do men keep getting hurt like this?" Kim replied, "You’ve been under a lot of stress lately," while his wife confessed, "I’m terrified every time the phone rings."

Previously, while filming a YouTube video with his wife last month, Kim received a call saying their son had injured his pelvis while playing soccer at a sports day event. He immediately stopped filming and headed to the hospital.

In the end, Kim’s son was found to have a crack in his pelvis and had to use crutches, drawing sympathy.

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo married Han Moo-young, the older sister of actress Han Hye-jin, in 2010 after seven years of dating. The couple has two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.