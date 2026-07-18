Bae Suzy Looks Even Slimmer..."Bone-Thin" Arms and a Face That Seems to Vanish, Showing Off a Half-Size Visual

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Bae Suzy Looks Even Slimmer..."Bone-Thin" Arms and a Face That Seems to Vanish, Showing Off a Half-Size Visual

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer and actress Bae Suzy drew fans' attention with an even slimmer look.

On the 17th, Bae Suzy shared several photos on her personal account.

Bae Suzy Looks Even Slimmer..."Bone-Thin" Arms and a Face That Seems to Vanish, Showing Off a Half-Size Visual

In the released photos, she posed in various ways with props such as a bouquet while wearing a red corset dress that highlighted her figure.

Her long black straight hair and red floral accessories created a seductive mood, completing an image that felt like a magazine shoot.

Bae Suzy Looks Even Slimmer..."Bone-Thin" Arms and a Face That Seems to Vanish, Showing Off a Half-Size Visual

What stood out most was her even more delicate frame. Her visible collarbones, sharp shoulders, and slender arms drew the eye, and her slim silhouette evoked the so-called "bone-thin" look. Her signature innocent image was joined by a dreamy atmosphere, giving her a uniquely striking presence.

Bae Suzy Looks Even Slimmer..."Bone-Thin" Arms and a Face That Seems to Vanish, Showing Off a Half-Size Visual

Meanwhile, Bae Suzy is also set to appear in the film "Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted." She has also confirmed her role in the Disney+ original series "Delusion," and will continue her active acting career.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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