Bae Suzy Looks Even Slimmer..."Bone-Thin" Arms and a Face That Seems to Vanish, Showing Off a Half-Size Visual

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer and actress Bae Suzy drew fans' attention with an even slimmer look.

On the 17th, Bae Suzy shared several photos on her personal account.

In the released photos, she posed in various ways with props such as a bouquet while wearing a red corset dress that highlighted her figure.

Her long black straight hair and red floral accessories created a seductive mood, completing an image that felt like a magazine shoot.

What stood out most was her even more delicate frame. Her visible collarbones, sharp shoulders, and slender arms drew the eye, and her slim silhouette evoked the so-called "bone-thin" look. Her signature innocent image was joined by a dreamy atmosphere, giving her a uniquely striking presence.

Meanwhile, Bae Suzy is also set to appear in the film "Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted." She has also confirmed her role in the Disney+ original series "Delusion," and will continue her active acting career.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.