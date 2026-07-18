Dawn Buys a Large Two-Story House with a Yard... Fans Say the Interior Looks Like a Museum (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Dawn will share his own sensibility and laid-back daily life on "I Live Alone."

On the 18th, the official YouTube channel of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety program released a teaser video previewing Dawn's appearance on "I Live Alone."

In the video, Dawn said, "It's been four years since I started living alone," and drew attention as he introduced his home, which fully reflects his personal taste, for the first time.

Dawn was living alone in a two-story detached house with a yard. Throughout the house, traditional-style props and various objects were arranged, creating a distinctive atmosphere.

Dawn described his home by saying, "Right now, our house feels like a museum," and added, "I wanted to preserve the original elements as much as possible and add an Eastern atmosphere. So I brought in many objects related to Korean intangible cultural heritage."

He added, "I like the feeling of naturally placing the things I love here and there," revealing his interior design philosophy and his unique taste.

The space Dawn loves most is the staircase connected to the entrance. He said, "I often eat brunch here," and showed himself spending relaxed time sitting on the sunlit stairs. Even amid his busy entertainment schedule, his ability to enjoy everyday life at his own pace left a strong impression.

He also spoke candidly about his easygoing personality. Dawn said, "My nickname was sloth," and added, "I have my own pace." He went on to explain, "I don't think I've ever really gotten irritated in my life. Even when something bad happens, I don't dwell on it too much," revealing his outlook on life.

He also said, "My favorite saying is 'No news is good news,'" and added, "A quiet and peaceful daily life is the best," expressing his calm and unhurried approach to life.

Meanwhile, Dawn debuted in 2016 as a member of the boy group The Pentagon. He later began a public relationship with singer Hyuna in 2018 and continued his career as a solo artist after leaving the group.

After about six years of public dating, Dawn and Hyuna announced their breakup in December 2022. Hyuna later made headlines again in 2024 when she married singer Yong Jun-hyung and began a new chapter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.