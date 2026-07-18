Jey-ssun Falls Through the Hawaiian Sky... "Falling Through the Clouds, I Was Blown Away by the Dopamine Rush"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Interior designer Jey-ssun shared the thrill of taking on skydiving in Hawaii.

On the 18th, Jey-ssun posted photos and videos on his personal account along with the caption, "Should I just go home, lol."

The released photos showed Jey-ssun waiting while wearing his gear before the skydive.

Another set of photos captured him enjoying skydiving high above Hawaii.

Looking down at the vast ocean and beautiful scenery as he free-fell, Jey-ssun vividly described the surreal moment.

He said, "I was falling through the clouds, and the dopamine rush was incredible," drawing laughs with a reaction that contrasted sharply with his earlier comment, "Should I just go home."

Meanwhile, Jey-ssun married comedian Hong Hyun-hee in 2018, and the couple has a son, Junbeom. Through broadcasts and social media, they regularly share glimpses of their family life and stay actively connected with fans.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.