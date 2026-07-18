Yesung Admits to Hitting Kyuhyun, Leaving the Youngest Member with a Torn Lip While Eating Ice Cream

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Leeteuk explained why Super Junior became known as a group that often got into fights.

On the 17th, a video titled "The Ultimate, Ultimate, Ultimate, Ultimate, Ultimate, Ultimate Final Summary of the Super Junior Clash" was uploaded to the channel "Jipdaesung."

That day, Leeteuk recalled, "Super Junior was different from SM Entertainment. We were much rougher. As our trainee period dragged on, we became worn out and exhausted, like defeated soldiers."

He added, "Back then, our manager said that if we wanted to succeed, we should do things the military way. So if any member made a mistake, even I, as the leader, got scolded. I really got scolded a lot."

As he continued talking, Leeteuk brought up an episode from the past involving Super Junior members.

He referred to the incident in which Yesung hit Cho Kyu-hyun in the face and described what happened at the time.

According to Leeteuk, Cho Kyu-hyun was eating ice cream at the time. Even after Yesung asked for just one bite, he kept joking around and would not hand it over easily. As the teasing continued, Yesung lost his temper and struck Cho Kyu-hyun in the face. Cho Kyu-hyun, who was scheduled to appear on a broadcast the next day, suffered a torn lip.

Leeteuk recalled that after the incident, he found himself in an unexpected situation. "I was about to wash up and go to bed, but around 4:30 a.m., the manager called me. He asked, 'Are you not asleep yet, hyung?' and told me to come out quickly," he said.

"I was only wearing boxer shorts in the dorm, but they told me to hurry outside. I guess they felt sorry for how I looked, because in the end they told me to at least put on pants before coming out," he said, drawing laughter as he looked back on the moment.

After hearing this, Kim Hee-chul said, "Hurting someone's face right before a broadcast was a really serious matter," underscoring how grave the situation was at the time.

In the end, Leeteuk woke Yesung up and sorted out the situation. Yesung reportedly burst into tears as soon as he saw Leeteuk because he felt so sorry. Leeteuk recalled, "He cried when he saw me. I think he felt very bad about it, so I comforted him and told him it was okay."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.