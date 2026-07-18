Baek Ji-young, Married to Jung Suk-won, Turns Out to Be a Stock Market Pro... "I Once Saw a 100% Return"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Baek Ji-young shared how she once nearly doubled her money through stock investments, as well as the story of how she sold off all her holdings at a loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the 18th, Baek Ji-young's YouTube channel released a video titled, "Baek Ji-young's stock account, which stays strong even in a market crash, revealed for the first time (insane returns)."

That day, Baek Ji-young met with economics expert Professor Park Jeong-ho and spent time learning about stocks and the economy. She said she had never been very interested in wealth management, and spoke candidly about her past investment experience.

Baek Ji-young said, "I used to invest a little at a time, mostly in blue-chip stocks. I never suffered major losses. But when COVID-19 hit, I sold the two or three stocks I held at a loss. After that, I just thought, 'Let's not do it,' and I haven't invested in stocks since."

She then revealed her biggest investment success. "At the time, my stock return was almost 100%. My investment nearly doubled," she said, surprising everyone.

Listening to her, Jung Suk-won recalled their dating days and shared his wife's investment success story. He said, "When we were dating, my wife once invested through a professional and made a profit. I remember her suddenly saying she had 'found some free money' and asking me to go to a department store," drawing laughter.

He said his own investment experience was the complete opposite. "I knew nothing about stocks and had no interest in them. But people around me kept saying I should invest, so I bought two stocks without knowing anything," Jung Suk-won confessed. "At first, both seemed to be doing well, but in the end, both were delisted."

Baek Ji-young also said she is still thinking about investing. "Ninety percent of me still has no intention of investing in stocks, but the remaining 10% makes me think I might try long-term investing, like putting money away as if I were saving it and not looking at it for four or five years," she said.

"Not investing and not being able to invest because you don't know how are different, I think. Because I don't know, it keeps lingering in my mind," she added. "I want to study it." Her comments showed a changed perspective on investing.

After finishing the economics lesson, Baek Ji-young took her first step into investing by personally buying five shares of a company she had long been interested in. Jung Suk-won, who provided the investment funds, made the room laugh by saying, "Please take good care of it."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.