Baek Ji-young, Married to Jung Suk-won, Turns Out to Be a Stock Market Pro... "I Once Saw a 100% Return"

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Baek Ji-young, Married to Jung Suk-won, Turns Out to Be a Stock Market Pro... "I Once Saw a 100% Return"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Baek Ji-young shared how she once nearly doubled her money through stock investments, as well as the story of how she sold off all her holdings at a loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the 18th, Baek Ji-young's YouTube channel released a video titled, "Baek Ji-young's stock account, which stays strong even in a market crash, revealed for the first time (insane returns)."

That day, Baek Ji-young met with economics expert Professor Park Jeong-ho and spent time learning about stocks and the economy. She said she had never been very interested in wealth management, and spoke candidly about her past investment experience.

Baek Ji-young said, "I used to invest a little at a time, mostly in blue-chip stocks. I never suffered major losses. But when COVID-19 hit, I sold the two or three stocks I held at a loss. After that, I just thought, 'Let's not do it,' and I haven't invested in stocks since."

She then revealed her biggest investment success. "At the time, my stock return was almost 100%. My investment nearly doubled," she said, surprising everyone.

Listening to her, Jung Suk-won recalled their dating days and shared his wife's investment success story. He said, "When we were dating, my wife once invested through a professional and made a profit. I remember her suddenly saying she had 'found some free money' and asking me to go to a department store," drawing laughter.

Baek Ji-young, Married to Jung Suk-won, Turns Out to Be a Stock Market Pro... "I Once Saw a 100% Return"

He said his own investment experience was the complete opposite. "I knew nothing about stocks and had no interest in them. But people around me kept saying I should invest, so I bought two stocks without knowing anything," Jung Suk-won confessed. "At first, both seemed to be doing well, but in the end, both were delisted."

Baek Ji-young also said she is still thinking about investing. "Ninety percent of me still has no intention of investing in stocks, but the remaining 10% makes me think I might try long-term investing, like putting money away as if I were saving it and not looking at it for four or five years," she said.

"Not investing and not being able to invest because you don't know how are different, I think. Because I don't know, it keeps lingering in my mind," she added. "I want to study it." Her comments showed a changed perspective on investing.

After finishing the economics lesson, Baek Ji-young took her first step into investing by personally buying five shares of a company she had long been interested in. Jung Suk-won, who provided the investment funds, made the room laugh by saying, "Please take good care of it."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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