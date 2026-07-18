Seo Hee-won's Younger Sister Pushes Back Against Inheritance and Child Neglect Rumors: "It Is Hard to See Our Pain Turned Into Gossip"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] As rumors spread over the inheritance and children of late Taiwanese actress Seo Hee-won, the wife of singer Koo Jun-yup, her younger sister Dee Hsu has spoken out directly.

According to Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday and others on the 17th, posts have recently circulated on Chinese online communities claiming that Dee Hsu refused to serve as a co-guardian of Seo Hee-won's two children.

Some posts also alleged that the Seo family did not properly look after the children after Seo Hee-won's death, and even claimed that the children were not invited to the unveiling ceremony for her memorial statue.

The children are currently believed to be under the care of their father, Wang Xiaofei, Seo Hee-won's ex-husband. As the rumors spread, Dee Hsu stepped in to deny them.

Dee Hsu said, "No one ever talked to me about co-guardianship from the beginning," adding, "Legally, it is not possible for me to become a co-guardian."

She also dismissed the allegations, explaining, "Unless the father's parental rights are suspended, I, as the aunt, cannot become their guardian."

She also stressed that claims the family excluded the children from the memorial statue unveiling were untrue. "We asked the children in advance whether they wanted to attend and invited them," she said. "The final decision on attendance was made out of respect for the circumstances surrounding the children."

Dee Hsu also said the family still holds deep affection for the late actress's children. "Our entire family loves the two children very much," she said. "The reason we did not respond to every baseless rumor was that we did not want our family's pain to be consumed as gossip any longer."

"Our family is still grieving, and it is very difficult to be confronted with reports that are not true," she added. "Our silence does not mean we accept the rumors. I spoke out directly to stop false information from spreading as if it were fact."

She also drew a line under speculation about an inheritance dispute over Seo Hee-won's estate. "An inheritance is determined by law, and it is not something to fight over in terms of who gets what," she said.

Seo Hee-won died suddenly in 2025, and since then a stream of speculation has continued over family relations and inheritance issues involving her husband Koo Jun-yup and ex-husband Wang Xiaofei.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.