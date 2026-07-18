Lee Chaeyoung Says, "I Get So Many Calls from E-Cigarette Companies" ... Speaks Out Directly for the First Time in Three Years

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] fromis_9's Lee Chaeyoung spoke directly about the "e-cigarette" issue.

In a preview for the next episode of the YouTube channel "Ipman Yeolmeon," released on the 16th, fromis_9 members Lee Chaeyoung and Lee Na-kyung appeared.

In the preview, Lee Na-kyung was asked, "Honestly, I wish Chaeyoung wouldn't come to our house," and replied, "Chaeyoung and I have had a really childish fight before."

Lee Chaeyoung then screamed and pleaded, "That's so embarrassing, so please don't talk about it," drawing curiosity.

In particular, Lee Chaeyoung also addressed the e-cigarette controversy that had surfaced in the past. She said, "I uploaded a photo, and an e-cigarette was captured in it," adding, "I got a lot of calls from that e-cigarette company," which further fueled curiosity.

Earlier, in 2023, Lee Chaeyoung sparked smoking rumors after posting a photo on social networking service that appeared to include an object believed to be an e-cigarette. Netizens then engaged in heated debate, with mixed reactions such as, "Adults can smoke," and "She has to accept the drop in her image."

Meanwhile, fromis_9 will release "Glow ME" on various music streaming sites at 6 p.m. on the 21st.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.