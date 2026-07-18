"70 Billion Won CEO" Kim So-young Tells 7-Year-Old Daughter, "I'll Let You Do Whatever You Want"... A Mother's Resolve

[Sportschosun Kim Su-hyun] Kim So-young, a broadcaster known as a "70 billion won CEO," shared her affectionate feelings as a mother after watching her daughter play excitedly at a water park.

On the 18th, Kim So-young posted a glimpse of her eldest daughter, Su-a, enjoying time in the pool with a friend on her social media account.

Su-a was fully immersed in the water play and having a great time with her friend, and Kim So-young watched her daughter with a warm smile.

Kim So-young wrote, "Our Ttua went to Waterbomb. She says she has no intention of coming home," playfully describing her daughter, who was having the time of her life. The happy smile of a mother came through clearly in the image of a child so absorbed in the water that she lost track of time.

As she continued interacting with fans, Kim So-young also expressed her hopes for her daughter's growth. In response to a netizen who wrote, "When she gets older, she'll probably curl her bangs and use a hair straightener too. She'll grow it out and cut it again," she said, "Looking at the photos my grandmother sent, I imagined what the children will look like when they are all grown up and in their 20s someday."

She added, "I need to work hard so they can do everything they want and live while chasing their dreams," revealing a mother's sincere wish to be a strong support for her children as they pursue their dreams freely.

Kim So-young has continued to lead a busy life, balancing childcare and work even after giving birth. In addition to her broadcasting career, she is also active as an entrepreneur, running several brands and a bookstore business while building a successful career. Based on these achievements, she has earned the nickname "70 billion won CEO" and continues to draw significant attention.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin in 2017 after meeting him as a senior and junior colleague at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Su-a, in 2019, and became parents of two children after giving birth to a healthy baby boy in April.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.