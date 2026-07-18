"Kim Bu-jang" Joo Sang-wook hit by So Ji-sub... "It hurts.. I'll live kindly"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actor Joo Sang-wook shared a vivid behind-the-scenes photo from a drama set.

On the 18th, Joo posted a photo on his personal account with the short message, "It hurts.. I'll live kindly..."

The released photo shows Joo receiving special makeup for the filming of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Kim Bu-jang."

With blood makeup added across his face, the makeup look was so realistic that it drew attention by closely resembling an actual injury.

The image is a behind-the-scenes cut that carries on the lingering impact of episode 7 of "Kim Bu-jang," which aired the previous day. In that episode, Kim Bu-jang (So Ji-sub) joined forces with Sung Han-soo (Choi Dae-hoon) and Park Jin-cheol (Yoon Kyung-ho) to rescue his daughter Min-ji, then confronted Joo Kang-chan (Joo Sang-wook), who was identified as the mastermind behind all the incidents. The episode ended with an intense standoff between the two men, heightening the tension to its peak.

Viewership also continued to rise after the broadcast. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 7 recorded 21.9% nationwide, 22.6% in the Seoul metropolitan area, and a peak of 25.5%, extending the show's strong performance. It also ranked No. 1 in its time slot for seven consecutive episodes and maintained the highest ratings among mini-series aired in 2026, while the 2049 viewership rating also reached a peak of 8.5%.

"Kim Bu-jang" is a revenge action drama about an ordinary family man who enters a dangerous fight to find his kidnapped daughter. Joo Sang-wook plays Joo Kang-chan, a former subcontracting organization member who rises to become the head of a construction company, delivering a cold and ruthless villain performance that drives the show's tension.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.