'Seven♥' Lee Da-hae Shows Off Her Unmistakable Baby Bump... 'Doll-like Beauty' Glows Even More After Pregnancy

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Lee Da-hae revealed her even more radiant beauty and adorable baby bump after becoming pregnant.

On the 18th, Lee Da-hae posted photos on her social media along with the message, "I went to My Little Old Boy after a long time! Tomorrow at 9 p.m.! Please tune in."

The released photos showed Lee Da-hae appearing as a special MC on SBS's "My Little Old Boy." Even under a voluminous dress with a floral pattern, her protruding belly drew attention.

Lee Da-hae also drew attention with her more radiant beauty after pregnancy, captivating viewers with her sweet and charming presence. In particular, in a group photo with the Momvengers, she showed off her doll-like looks and a youngest-daughter charm.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2023 after eight years of dating. She announced her pregnancy with a daughter in May and is due to give birth in November.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.