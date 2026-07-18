Yeon Jung-hoon Says, "If I Were Reborn, Would I Marry Han Ga-in Again? I’d Have to Think About It" — His Lingering Grudge Explodes ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Yeon Jung-hoon drew laughs by showing his lingering grudge after his wife Han Ga-in made a bombshell remark.

On the 18th, KBS 2TV's 'Problem Child in House' released a video titled, 'The nation's master thief! Yeon Jung-hoon is here! What is the love strategy of the master thief who has been stealing Han Ga-in's heart for a year?'

In the video, Yeon Jung-hoon sparked laughter by saying he felt "a little proud" of being called one of South Korea's three great thieves, along with 'soy sauce marinated crab' and 'Rain.'

He also said that he usually asks Han Ga-in about everything before acting. "I think I ask about everything. Even when I buy something, getting her permission gives me a sense of security," he said.

He then showed off his devotion as a husband of 21 years, saying, "I suddenly looked at her, and she was so beautiful."

Yeon Jung-hoon also revealed the behind-the-scenes story of his proposal. He said he rented out an entire cafe and even hired extras. "She cried her eyes out and it was total chaos," he recalled.

But Yeon Jung-hoon could not hide his lingering grudge when Han Ga-in recently said she would not marry him again if she were reborn, drawing more laughter.

Earlier, Han Ga-in appeared on a YouTube channel and candidly said, "I met my husband at 22, got married at 24, and have lived for 21 years. Since we met early and have been together for so long, next time I should meet another man, try meeting several people, and do something different. No matter how much you like someone, meeting them again is a bit..."

In response, when asked the same question — whether he would marry Han Ga-in again if he were reborn — Yeon Jung-hoon joked, "I’d have to think about it."

The master of ceremonies then added to the laughter by confidently saying, "He will definitely marry Han Ga-in again."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.