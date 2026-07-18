'New York resident' Seo Min-jung spotted in Boston... 'High Kick!' Ms. Seo still as beautiful as ever

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Seo Min-jung showed off her unchanged, lovely beauty.

On the 17th, Seo Min-jung shared several photos on her social media and gave an update on her life in the United States.

In the photos, Seo Min-jung posed at an observation deck in Boston with a beautiful night view in the background. Her signature bright smile and beauty, unchanged from her prime, drew admiration.

In another photo, Seo Min-jung also showed off her fresh, youthful looks that made it hard to guess her age. Her girlish charm and consistently lovable appeal continue to stand out.

Meanwhile, Seo Min-jung, born in 1979, stopped all entertainment activities after marrying a Korean American dentist shortly after the 2007 finale of the MBC sitcom 'High Kick!'. She gave birth to a daughter the following year and currently lives in New York.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.