Kim Kwang-kyu Endures Yoo Jae-suk's Slip-Up and Says Nothing: "You're Jae-suk, Aren't You?" (What Are You Doing When You Play?)

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actor Kim Kwang-kyu drew laughs by brushing off Yoo Jae-suk's mistake in addressing him and showing what fans called a "master-level" ability to navigate social situations.

The MBC variety show "What Are You Doing When You Play?" aired on the 18th with a special episode titled "Let's Play Together, Genie." Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae, along with guests, were shown visiting Bomunsa Temple on Ganghwa Island's Seongmodo Island to make wishes.

During the broadcast, the production team said, "Kim Kwang-kyu feels hurt because the members seem to have been paying less attention to him lately." In the middle of that, an unexpected incident unfolded right from the opening.

While introducing Kim Kwang-kyu, Yoo Jae-suk mistakenly called him "Lee Kwang-kyu."

Kim Kwang-kyu immediately grabbed Yoo Jae-suk by the ear in protest, and Yoo apologized at once, saying, "I'm sorry."

Kim Kwang-kyu then voiced his disappointment, saying, "I'm upset," and Yoo Jae-suk explained, "It's been a while, so I got the surname mixed up."

But Kim Kwang-kyu did not stay upset for long. When Haha, who was watching, asked, "You're not really scolding him, are you?" Kim replied, "He's Jae-suk. Is he the same as this guy?" referring to Heo Kyung-hwan and showing unusual leniency toward Yoo Jae-suk, which sent everyone into laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk also added to the humor by firing back, "Hyung, you only pretended to pull my ear."

The brief name mix-up turned into a funny moment that highlighted Kim Kwang-kyu's down-to-earth social charm and his long friendship with Yoo Jae-suk, leaving viewers laughing.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.