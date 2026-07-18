Kim Kang-woo Says Family Atmosphere Changed After His 'Youngest Brother-in-Law' Ki Sung-yueng Joined: "My Mother-in-Law Feels More Comfortable"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Kang-woo revealed how the atmosphere at his in-laws' home changed after Ki Sung-yueng joined the family.

On the 18th, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" posted a video with the caption, "Does his mother-in-law leave as soon as Kim Kang-woo comes in?! The secret behind Ki's youngest-son charm, even recognized by his eldest brother-in-law."

In the video, Kim Kang-woo and Ki Sung-yueng admitted that they look alike. Kim Kang-woo said, "I hear that a lot. In the past, whenever I used a look-alike app, Ki Sung-yueng always came up," and Ki Sung-yueng laughed, saying, "I came up too."

Kim Kang-woo also spoke about how the family atmosphere changed after Ki Sung-yueng joined. He said, "It changed a lot. My mother treats me with a lot of formality because I am the eldest son-in-law," adding, "When I come home from work, my mother-in-law is there, but then she suddenly leaves. I don't think she does that with him. She seems very comfortable around him."

He then drew laughter by sending a video message to his mother-in-law, saying, "Please don't be so formal."

Ki Sung-yueng explained, "I think it's because my brother-in-law is older than me," adding, "My mother-in-law has spent a lot of time living with me. There is also an age gap, so I think she treats me like the youngest son."

Watching the exchange, Yoo Jae-suk said, "Ki Sung-yueng is so cute," and Kim Kang-woo also praised him, saying, "He is very easygoing."

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo married Han Hye-jin's older sister in 2010. In 2013, when Han Hye-jin married soccer player Ki Sung-yueng, the two became brothers-in-law.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.