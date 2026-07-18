Jo Yoon-hee Shows Off Her Grown-Up 9-Year-Old Daughter... Her Mom's Spitting Image with Stunning Looks

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Jo Yoon-hee's daughter, Roa, has been seen recently.

On the 18th, Jo Yoon-hee posted several photos on her social media showing what Roa has been up to lately.

The photos show Roa visiting an art museum. With a serious expression, she was seen reading a pamphlet and focusing on the exhibition, giving off a more mature vibe. In another photo, she struck a pose with a lively stride, revealing a playful, girlish charm.

In particular, Roa drew attention for looking more and more like her mother, Jo Yoon-hee, as she grows up. Her sharp features and small face stood out, along with her long limbs and striking proportions.

Meanwhile, Jo Yoon-hee married Lee Dong-gun in 2017 and had a daughter, Roa, but the couple divorced in 2020. In 2021, she shared her daily life with Roa through the JTBC variety show "Brave Solo Parenting - I Raise Mine."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.