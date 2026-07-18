"Fined for Prostitution" G.NA Says, "Those Words Were Not True" ... Her Honest Confession After 10 Years

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer G.NA, who left the entertainment industry after being fined on charges including arranging prostitution, has spoken openly about her feelings for the first time in 10 years and explained why she had remained silent.

On the 18th, G.NA released a video on her social networking service titled "Hello Again. Chapter 2. Finding My Voice."

In the video, G.NA began by saying, "Over the past few years, people have made up stories about me from afar. But those stories never captured the real me."

She went on to confess, "I chose silence for a long time, not because those words were true, but because I was not ready yet." She added, "People often misunderstand silence as having nothing to say. But sometimes silence is all you need to endure and survive."

She also reflected on that period, saying, "Silence can become the space needed for healing, and it can also mean choosing to wait until I can finally speak confidently in my own voice."

G.NA said, "Standing here today at an age when I am approaching 40 means more than I can put into words." She added, "It feels less like trying to go back to the past and more like introducing who I have become now."

She continued, "I did not come here to prove my worth to strangers. I came back because music has always felt like home to me."

In particular, she said, "This shoot felt like more than just a photo session. It felt like the beginning of something I had dreamed about for a very long time." She added, "When the time comes, you will be able to hear my story directly from me, in my real voice, not through sensational headlines or baseless rumors," raising expectations for a possible return to activity.

The video is another occasion on which G.NA revealed her inner thoughts, following a lengthy post she recently shared to mark her 16th debut anniversary.

At the time, she said, "People tell me, 'You handled it so well,' but I did not. I was going crazy, losing the life in me, suffering in silence, and unable to ask for help." She added, "I did not handle it well. I simply endured it. Not because I was strong, but because I had no other choice."

G.NA debuted in 2010 with the digital single "Things I Want to Do When I Have a Lover" and won widespread popularity with hits such as "I'll Back Off So You Can Live Better," "Black & White," and "Top Girl."

However, after being fined 2 million won in 2016 for violating the Act on the Punishment of Acts of Arranging Sexual Traffic, she halted her entertainment career and was later reported to have been living in Canada.

After recently resuming activity on social networking service, G.NA has continued to stay in touch with fans, following news that she would remake her hit song "I'll Back Off So You Can Live Better."

Through this video, she signaled a fresh start with the greeting, "Hello. Nice to meet you again," and expressed her determination to tell her story directly.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.