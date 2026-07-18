As the 'Ock Jangpan' controversy flares up again, Kim Ho-young keeps going about his daily life despite Ock Joo-hyun's jab

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Musical actor and broadcaster Kim Ho-young has shared a relaxed update on his life, drawing fresh attention as the so-called 'Ock Jangpan' controversy surrounding him has flared up again.

Recently, Ock Joo-hyun made a series of public remarks that were widely seen as a second direct shot at Kim Ho-young. Kim, however, offered no comment and continued to share his usual daily life, sticking to his own path.

On the 18th, Kim Ho-young posted several photos on his social networking service account.

In the photos, Kim Ho-young showed off a stylish look, pairing a blue patterned shirt with wide-leg pants against a backdrop of green grass.

He added his signature flair with a yellow scarf wrapped around his head. In another photo, he pulled off sheer pleated pants and a glossy shirt, highlighting his distinctive fashion sense.

Although the update came without any explanation, it has drawn even more attention as the 'Ock Jangpan' controversy in the musical world has been reignited.

Earlier, on the 7th, Ock Joo-hyun drew attention when she strongly criticized the use of autotune and partial lip-sync in musicals, saying, "When you go too far, it becomes fraud."

Then, on the 17th, she once again addressed her remarks through a fan communication platform and brought up the past 'Ock Jangpan' controversy.

Ock Joo-hyun explained, "I was surprised that the backlash spread to junior singers. I did not mean that tune should never be used for performance." She also publicly pressured Kim Ho-young, saying, "I am waiting. This is the point where you need to prove it by organizing a group purchase of your friend's Ock Jangpan, or do something with your mouth and hands."

She went on to say, "It is a fairly deep karma to simply let pass the cases that brought defamation and disgrace to the production company," continuing her harsh criticism.

The conflict between the two began in 2022, when suspicions of personal connections influencing casting surfaced during the 10th-anniversary casting for the musical Elisabeth.

At the time, Kim Ho-young posted on his social networking service, "The old saying 'asaripan' is outdated. Now it's Ock Jangpan." The remark sparked controversy as many interpreted it as a jab at Ock Joo-hyun.

Ock Joo-hyun filed a defamation complaint against Kim Ho-young, but later withdrew it after appeals and mediation from senior musical actors, and the matter appeared to have settled.

More recently, however, Ock Joo-hyun said, "What I regret most is withdrawing the complaint at the time." She added, "Kim Ho-young explained that he was not targeting his older sister, but promoting his friend's father's flooring. But I have never received an apology," voicing her frustration once again.

As Ock Joo-hyun continues to make public remarks and reignite the 'Ock Jangpan' controversy, Kim Ho-young has not commented on the issue and has instead shared his everyday life on social networking service as usual.

With the conflict between the two back in the spotlight, attention is now turning to whether Kim Ho-young will eventually speak out directly.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.