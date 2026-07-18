"The presidential couple showed up too"... BTS's Paris concert venue draws cheers from 88,000 fans as the Macrons make a surprise appearance

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The first day of BTS's concert in Paris, France, drew attention after it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, visited the venue in person.

BTS held the first show of the Paris leg of its world tour, "Arirang," on the 17th local time at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. With about 88,000 fans filling the venue, the presence of the French presidential couple in the audience added even more heat to the atmosphere.

During the performance, the stadium's giant screen captured President Macron and Brigitte Macron enjoying the show from VIP seats. As soon as they appeared on screen, the audience erupted in cheers and applause, lifting the mood even higher. Videos and photos taken by fans at the scene quickly spread through social media and online communities, drawing attention from fans around the world.

French media outlet RTL also reported that the Macrons attended BTS's first Paris concert in person. The outlet said the presidential couple appeared on the venue's large screen for several seconds and were greeted by loud cheers from the 88,000-strong crowd. RTL also released photos taken by Agence France-Presse (AFP), confirming their attendance.

Another French outlet, Le Parisien, reported during its live coverage of the concert that at around 8:57 p.m., "Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron came to the venue." It highlighted the moment the presidential couple appeared on the giant screen as one of the night's key scenes.

This concert is the first of BTS's two-day run at Stade de France in France. Fans from across Europe and around the world gathered to see the group perform together again after a long time, and the venue had a festive atmosphere even before the show began.

Meanwhile, BTS will wrap up its Europe tour with performances at Stade de France in Paris on the 17th and 18th. The group will then head to the United States and take the stage on the 19th at New York New Jersey Stadium for the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, alongside Madonna, Shakira, and Justin Bieber.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.