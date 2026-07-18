"Reaping What You Sow, Cause and Effect"... 'I Am SOLO' Season 28 Soon-ja Hints at Lawsuit Prep After Mister Kim Dispute

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Soon-ja, a cast member from SBS Plus and ENA's "I Am SOLO" Season 28, drew attention after sharing a pointed remark while revealing that she is preparing for a lawsuit.

On the 18th, Soon-ja held a "Ask Me Anything" session on her social media account and took questions from fans.

One netizen asked, "Are you preparing well for the lawsuit? You are going through things you did not need to experience because of a bad relationship."

Soon-ja replied, "All I can do is show reaping what you sow and cause and effect," adding, "There is a reason I can't become rich. I spend money on useless things." Her response drew attention.

Her remarks have drawn even more interest because they came after a conflict with Mister Kim, a cast member from "I Am SOLO: Love Forever," with whom she had recently gone public about their relationship.

After their public romance ended in a breakup, the two continued trading accusations on social media without directly mentioning each other's real names.

In June, Mister Kim made headlines after revealing that he had appeared at a police station and posting part of what appeared to be a complaint he had personally submitted.

Soon-ja then said on the 15th through her social media that she had "received both criminal and civil complaints at the same time," fueling speculation that the legal dispute between the two sides was escalating.

Against this backdrop, Soon-ja once again mentioned "lawsuit prep" and emphasized "reaping what you sow" and "cause and effect," raising questions over whether their conflict will end up in court.

Meanwhile, Soon-ja first became known after appearing on the 28th season of SBS Plus and ENA's "I Am SOLO," which aired last year as a special featuring divorced singles.

She later developed a real-life relationship with Mister Kim on "I Am SOLO: Love Forever" and continued their public romance, but they eventually broke up. Since then, their conflict has surfaced on social media and continued to make headlines.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.