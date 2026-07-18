Lee Hyori's Bare Face Became Fashion Too...Even Just a Cap and Sunglasses Give Off a 'Top Star Aura'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Lee Hyori showed off her unmistakable presence even in an unadorned everyday moment.

On the 18th, Lee Hyori shared a photo on her social media without any explanation, giving fans an update on her life.

The photo showed Lee Hyori smiling brightly at the camera in what appeared to be a moving space. She highlighted her natural charm with a relaxed look, pairing a black cap, slim sunglasses, and a black top.

Instead of glamorous makeup, Lee Hyori faced the camera with a simple, bare face and drew attention with her signature bright smile and relaxed mood. Her styling, accented only with simple accessories such as earrings and a necklace, also completed a 'effortlessly put-together' vibe.

Even with just one photo posted without any explanation, Lee Hyori drew fans' attention by revealing her unique personality and presence.

Fans responded enthusiastically, saying, "As expected, Lee Hyori," "Her bare face is so pretty," "The perfect example of effortless style," and "Unnie's everyday life is a work of art."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori married guitarist Lee Sang-soon in 2013 and lived on Jeju Island before moving to Pyeongchang-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, in 2024.

Having practiced yoga for more than 10 years, Lee Hyori opened Ananda Yoga in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, last September and has continued to connect with fans by taking part in classes herself.

Lee Hyori is currently active as an MC through JTBC's entertainment program "Love War" and KBS2's "Happy Together."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.