Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin Take Their First Family Photo as a Family of Four for Their Son's 100th Day, "Appointed as a True Filial Son"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin took their first family photo as a family of four to mark their son Suho's 100th day.

On the 18th, a video titled "Finally, Suho's 100th Day, the Whole Family Heads Out, 100-Day Celebration" was uploaded to Kim So-young's YouTube channel.

That day, Kim So-young visited a hospital with her husband, Oh Sang-jin, for Suho's checkup. Kim said, "He used to be really skinny, but now he has turned into a chubby little baby and came in for his appointment," adding, "They said the weight gain starts from now on."

Oh Sang-jin was surprised and said, "He already looks incredibly plump. What happens if he gains even more weight from here?" Kim So-young then made everyone laugh by saying, "There is still some room left in his legs. He'll become a Michelin tire. He doesn't look like a tire yet."

While waiting at the hospital, Oh Sang-jin looked at Suho, whose cheeks had become rounder, and said, "He's starting to look more and more like his mom." Hearing that, Kim So-young asked, "That's ridiculous. You're saying he looks like me just because he got chubbier?" Oh Sang-jin explained, "No. As his cheeks get rounder, he's starting to look like Ddenggeuri."

Later, the family gathered together to celebrate Suho's 100th day. Kim So-young admired her son's tiny hanbok, but also confessed, "I'm already exhausted before it even starts." When asked whether the so-called "100-day miracle" had happened, she revealed the struggles of parenting, saying, "Sleeping through the night? Not at all. He woke up three times yesterday."

Suho then showed off his adorable young nobleman look in a hanbok and a traditional baby hat. The whole family kept admiring him, and Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin marked the special moment by taking their first family photo with their eldest daughter and Suho, who had just turned 100 days old, all together as a family of four.

The family of four also went out for an outing together. When Suho quietly played by himself or fell asleep, Kim So-young praised him, saying, "I appoint him a true filial son."

Meanwhile, Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin married in 2017 and have one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.