Lim Young-woong Kneels Before Messi Mannequin and Takes a Deep Bow... Will He Watch the World Cup Final in New York?

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Lim Young-woong showed his deep admiration for his soccer hero, Lionel Messi, during a trip to New York.

On the 18th, Lim Young-woong shared several photos taken in New York on his social media without any explanation, giving fans an update on his recent activities.

In the released photos, Lim Young-woong is seen enjoying a relaxed trip around New York. At one sports brand store, he stood quietly looking at the Argentina national football team jersey, appearing lost in thought.

He then knelt in front of a mannequin wearing Messi's jersey and placed both hands on the floor in a deep bow. It was Lim Young-woong's playful way of expressing his respect and fandom for the global soccer star.

Lim Young-woong has long shown a special affection for soccer, and in the past he publicly expressed his support for Messi by calling him "older brother Messi." Fans were amused to see that he did not forget the player he regards as a hero, even during his New York trip.

Attention is also focused on the fact that Lim Young-woong is staying in New York ahead of the World Cup final.

Argentina, led by Messi, will face Spain in the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup final on the 19th local time at New York-New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. FIFA's official schedule also lists the final between Spain and Argentina as taking place at 3 p.m. local time.

The final venue is in the New York-New Jersey area, close to where Lim Young-woong is traveling. As a result, fans are speculating and hoping that he may head to the stadium to watch Messi play in person.

However, it has not yet been confirmed whether Lim Young-woong will actually attend the World Cup final. Having once again shown his sincerity toward soccer and his admiration for Messi, attention is now turning to whether he will watch the "dream final" from the stands.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.