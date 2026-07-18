Kang Sung-yeon and Jang Min-wook Met as Mother-in-Law and Doctor... "The One Who Comforted Even My Pain from Divorce"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Jang Min-wook, the husband of actor Kang Sung-yeon and a neurologist, has revealed for the first time the special love story that began when he treated his mother-in-law and first met Kang Sung-yeon, eventually leading to their remarriage.

On the 18th episode of MBN's "Dongchimi," Jang Min-wook, the husband of actor Kang Sung-yeon and a neurologist, shared for the first time the love story from his first meeting with his wife to their remarriage.

That day, MC Kim Yong-man said of Jang Min-wook, "His wife is actor Kang Sung-yeon. I heard Kang Sung-yeon said of her husband, 'He is the person who comforted my aching heart.'"

Earlier, Kang Sung-yeon received many congratulations in May when she announced her remarriage three years after overcoming the pain of divorce.

Jang Min-wook recalled that time, saying, "Our first meeting was because of my current mother-in-law." He added, "She was suffering from a severe headache," and Lee Hyun-yi showed interest in their first encounter, asking, "Did you come as a guardian for a patient?"

Jang Min-wook then explained, "My wife had also only recently gone through the pain of divorce, and I had experienced that kind of pain as well."

He went on to say, "In that situation, when I heard that her parents were elderly and unwell," and Noh Sa-yeon commented, "You must have been even kinder and taken better care of them. Kang Sung-yeon must have fallen for that."

Jang Min-wook smiled shyly and admitted, "That's right."

Hearing this, Kim Ji-seon joked, "Dr. Jang Min-wook is a love healer who treated her mother and healed his wife's heart too," drawing laughter from the set.

Jang Min-wook said, "These days, we are raising our two children and living gratefully and happily," adding, "I am so happy that it is hard to believe this kind of happiness could come into my life again."

Meanwhile, Kang Sung-yeon married in 2012 and had two sons, but divorced in 2023. Recently, she revealed that she had remarried neurologist Jang Min-wook three years after her divorce, receiving many congratulations.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.