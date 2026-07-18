Koo Hye-sun Says Rumors About Her Being a Heavy Smoker Made Sense: "I Deliberately Smoked a Pack a Day for 10 Months" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Koo Hye-sun said she learned how to smoke for a film role and later became the subject of rumors that she was a heavy smoker.

Koo appeared as a guest on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which aired on the 18th.

That day, Koo said, "I played a smoking role in my debut feature film, and since I didn't know anything about it, I thought I could just act like I was puffing on a cigarette." She added, "But people watching said, 'That's not smoking. You have to really smoke.' So we needed to find an actor who smoked, and I said I would do it."

She said she spent 10 months learning how to smoke and admitted, "I deliberately kept smoking. I smoked a pack a day." Hearing that, Moon Se-yoon was surprised and said, "At that point, you must have liked it. You don't have to smoke a pack a day. Even smokers find it hard to finish a pack."

Koo also said, "I learned how to smoke from younger classmates in college. It was during COVID-19, so meeting in person was difficult. That's why I learned how to smoke through video chat."

She added, "In-person meetings were limited to three people, but five team members joined the video chat, so we all turned on our cameras and smoked together at the same time."

Koo went on to say, "There was a mission where I had to go to the smoking room alone. It took a lot of courage to go by myself, because I had to really smoke, not just pretend to."

She continued, "At the time, there was a student-only app, and an anonymous post appeared saying, 'I saw Koo Hye-sun smoking. She's a heavy smoker.' When I saw that, I thought I had succeeded. That's when I finally filmed it."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.