Koo Hye-sun Cuts Her Own Bangs During a Broadcast Recording... "Amazing, It Actually Works" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Koo Hye-sun surprised viewers by cutting her own bangs during a broadcast recording.

Koo appeared as a guest on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which aired on the 18th.

That day, Kim Joo-ha asked Koo, "I heard you do your own makeup, which is amazing," and added, "You're only the second female guest to do that. The first was Yoon Bok-hee. Why don't you rely on a professional's touch?"

Koo replied, "That would be better, but I've actually been an actress for about 24 years. Back then, I didn't go out to get my makeup done," and added, "I got it done in the broadcast station's makeup room, so I don't think I'm used to it."

Koo also said she does not go to a salon for her hair and handles even her hairstyling herself, surprising those on set.

In the middle of the segment, filming was suddenly halted, leaving the cast and crew flustered. It turned out that production staff had paused the recording because Koo was uncomfortable with her bangs poking her eyes.

The staff handed Koo a mirror and scissors, and she cut her own bangs on the spot without hesitation. Watching her, Moon Se-yoon and ZOZAZZ exclaimed, "Amazing. It actually works."

After finishing her self-styled bangs, Koo thanked the staff and fellow guests for their consideration.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.