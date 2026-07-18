Lee Hyun-yi, Mother Who Sent Her Child to an Elite Elementary School with 10 Million Won in Tuition, Stands Firm: "If It's Too Noisy to Study, That's Just an Excuse"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Model Lee Hyun-yi said that studying is a matter of will, not environment, and shared her educational philosophy.

On the 18th, a video titled "The day is coming..! Vacation. How do you spend the break, moms? (feat. making Bburinkle chicken)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Working Mom Lee Hyun-yi."

In the video, Lee Hyun-yi showed off her cooking skills by making Bburinkle chicken herself. During filming, the production team pointed out that the living room had been turned into a study for the children and asked, "Doesn't cooking in the kitchen interfere with the children studying?"

Lee Hyun-yi replied, "Honestly, I don't think so," and added, "I don't believe you can only study when everything is perfect and completely quiet."

She continued, "This is just everyday noise. If you are so sensitive that you can't even make a rustling sound, how are you going to take the CSAT?" She emphasized, "You have to be able to study in any situation."

She then drew attention by saying firmly, "I think they're all excuses. I couldn't do it because I was distracted, I couldn't do it because people were talking, I couldn't do it because it was noisy — they're all excuses. You can do it in any situation."

Her remarks drew even more attention because of her long-standing interest in her children's education.

She had previously revealed that she sends her two sons to a private elementary school in Incheon, where annual tuition is said to be around 10 million won.

She has also repeatedly shown how much effort she puts into education, including turning the living room into a study and creating a learning environment for her children herself.

Lee Hyun-yi graduated from the Department of Economics at Ewha Womans University. She also drew attention in the past by revealing strong academic records on her YouTube channel, where she was once selected as an honors student during her college years.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun-yi married Samsung Electronics semiconductor development engineer Hong Seong-gi in 2012, and the couple has two sons.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.