Kim Jae-joong, adopted at age 3, attends Adoption Day event... "I hope more children can find families"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Kim Jae-joong attended the Adoption Day ceremony and delivered a heartfelt message as he reflected on his own family history.

On the 18th, a video titled "I'll Show You Everything From My Vacation to My Schedule | A Packed Trip and Schedule | Jaejoong Vlog" was released on the YouTube channel "Kim Jae-joong JAEJOONG."

In the video, Kim Jae-joong enjoyed a trip to Busan and took a walk around Dalmaji Hill and the Cheongsapo area. Looking out at the beautiful scenery, he exclaimed, "It's so pretty, right? The falling cherry blossom petals are beautiful too, and it feels like a painting. It's such a pleasure to walk here. That's why I always come."

He then opened up, saying, "I'm feeling very emotional today," and added, "I was a little nervous in the crowded place earlier, but coming here makes me feel free and relieved. I think that's why I come here."

Afterward, Kim Jae-joong met with acquaintances he has known for more than 10 years in Busan and enjoyed a meal with them. He expressed his affection, saying, "I have friends I've known for a long time, and when I contacted them after a while, they asked why I came so late and said they would take care of everything for me. I'm so grateful."

After finishing his trip, Kim Jae-joong attended the Adoption Day ceremony despite his busy schedule. Asked why he came to the event, he said, "I think this is a truly meaningful event for me."

He continued, "I revealed my family history to the public very late, but in a way, I'm relieved that I can stand at an event like this with confidence. I'm so glad I can take part in something good."

Taking the stage, Kim Jae-joong also did not forget to share a warm message of support for adoptive families in his remarks.

He said, "I hope more children will meet warm families in the future," and added, "I sincerely support more families as they begin a new chapter."

He added, "I hope today's event will remain a warm and memorable time for all of you for a long time."

Kim Jae-joong previously revealed through broadcasts in 2024 that he was adopted at the age of 3.

Since then, he has continued to spread positive influence by consistently speaking out in support of improving public awareness of adoption and encouraging adoptive families.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.