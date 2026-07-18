Lee Guk-joo Reveals Why She Started Living in a 9-Pyeong Studio in Japan: "Things Were Tough in South Korea and No One Was Calling Me"

2023 Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) broadcast footage appears to show a scene from a photo shoot in Seoul on the 29th, with a caption indicating that a Japanese-style room was being used. Photo by reporter

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Lee Guk-joo candidly revealed why she began living in Japan.

On the 16th, a video titled "Ssal Hororok (ft. Lee Guk-joo)" was released on Park Sae-mi's YouTube channel.

In the video, Park Sae-mi asked Lee Guk-joo, who has been living in Japan since last year, whether she wanted to escape by leaving South Korea.

Lee replied, "With my personality, I could never go there just to rest. Things were too hard in South Korea, and there was no one calling me right away. I couldn't even take a break, so I thought about what I could do."

"I did want to travel," she continued. "I used to go to Japan once a month. But I started to feel like I didn't even have the right to take that trip. So I thought, 'Let's go and do something there,' and 'If I'm going to have fun, I might as well work.' That's why I filmed content. From the first day I arrived, I started filming the move."

Park Sae-mi agreed, saying, "It's the same for me. The reason I film vlogs is that if I just rest on my days off, I get depressed. I think, 'Everyone else is filming, so why am I just sitting at home?' Then I realize, 'This won't do. I should at least film a vlog.'"

Lee Guk-joo said, "I've only been back in South Korea for three days. Even during those three days, when I have a shoot scheduled, or when I don't, I'll film my own content. Starting tomorrow, I'm going to film my life in South Korea again after a long time. This time, I'm staying in South Korea for a while, and I just can't sit still. Even when the producer says, 'That's enough,' I can't stop. It's just not in my nature."

Lee Guk-joo has previously shared similar feelings about why she decided to start living in Japan.

She began living alone in a 9-pyeong studio in Tokyo in April last year. Explaining why she chose Japan, she said, "When you work in broadcasting, there are times when work slows down and you have time off. I'm not the type to just sit around and rest."

"I need to learn something or do something, but even traveling to Japan didn't feel comfortable because work had slowed down so much," she said. "When I went to Japan, I thought, 'Maybe I should try doing something,' so I filmed a video. The first video did really well, and after that, work started coming in because of it. I also got more work back in South Korea."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.