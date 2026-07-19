Lee Chang-sub Says He Was in Pain from the Bell Sound During a Shaman Reading, Saying, "I’m Benefiting from Sunjae Monk"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] BTOB's Lee Chang-sub complained of pain from the sound of a bell while receiving a shaman reading.

On the 18th, a video titled "AI fortune-telling and shaman reading: Which is more accurate?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Lee Chang-sub & Jo Chang-sub."

In the video, Lee Chang-sub visited a shaman, introduced himself by name, family clan, and age, and then received a reading.

As the shaman examined his energy, she reacted to the sound of a bell and said, "You seem to be moving forward with fame, but you are lonely." She added, "There is a pattern where you do things like singing or acting and people really say you did well. Because you move forward in the spotlight, it is a pattern in which you do not even suffer from depression."

As Lee Chang-sub listened quietly, he suddenly turned to the production team and asked, "Is it just me, or does this bell sound like it is going to burst my ears? Doesn't it sound so loud that my head is ringing?" The staff replied, "We can't hear it."

The shaman then asked, "Did it sound painful?" Lee Chang-sub replied, "It hurt. It was loud enough to make my head ring."

The shaman explained that he may have felt that way because "ancestors seem to come in first," adding that he is someone who is easily affected by spirits. She went on to ask, "It seems there is someone in your family who prays a lot. There is no hair. Who is that person?" Lee Chang-sub was visibly shocked. The broadcast was filmed before Sunjae Monk appeared on the program. Lee Chang-sub recently drew attention after revealing that Sunjae Monk, who appeared on Netflix's "Black and White Chef Season 2," is his mother's cousin.

The shaman said, "There is also a pattern in which people from that side pray a lot for you. You are benefiting from that blessing from Sunjae Monk. Your grandmother also seems to be helping a great deal."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.