Lee Dong-wook of "A Shop for Killers Season 2": "I came back alive"

The production presentation for Disney+'s "A Shop for Killers Season 2" was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Actor Lee Dong-wook is posing.
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The production presentation for Disney+'s "A Shop for Killers Season 2" was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Actor Lee Dong-wook is posing.
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.