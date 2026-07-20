'A Shop for Killers Season 2' Geum Hae-na, Soft on Stage

The production presentation for Disney+'s 'A Shop for Killers Season 2' was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Actress Geum Hae-na is posing.
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The production presentation for Disney+'s 'A Shop for Killers Season 2' was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Actress Geum Hae-na is posing.
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.