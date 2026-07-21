MC Mong Was Not Making It Up: Solo Concert Goes Ahead After Four Years Despite a String of Controversies

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Rapper MC Mong's comeback concert has been finalized. Although the venue had said there had been no rental inquiry, sparking accusations that he had been making false claims, it has now been confirmed that the practical procedures for the show were already underway.

On the 21st, Sportschosun reported that it had obtained a venue rental estimate for YES24 Live Hall and said MC Mong had confirmed the concert schedule on the 16th under the name '2026 MC Mong Concert.' The venue was booked from August 13 to 16. The shows will be held on the 14th and 16th, while the 13th and 15th are reserved for stage setup and rehearsal.

As a result, all of the concert dates MC Mong had personally announced have been confirmed as true.

Earlier, MC Mong revealed his comeback performance plans during a TikTok Live broadcast on the 15th, saying, "I'm finally holding a concert. It's at YES24 Live Hall on August 14 and August 16. There's less than a month left. You'll finally get to meet me."

The schedule was also shared through fan accounts shortly after the broadcast, but details such as ticket sales dates and the organizer were not disclosed.

However, the official website for the venue did not list the dates at the time, and YES24 Live Hall also said, "As of now, we have not received any separate inquiry regarding an MC Mong concert, and no rental has been arranged." That fueled growing doubts over whether the show would actually happen. Some even accused MC Mong of announcing an unconfirmed concert in advance.

But the rental estimate released by the media shows that the concert schedule was confirmed on the 16th. In other words, the practical steps needed to prepare for the show were already in progress when the venue's statement became known.

The concert will go ahead as planned at YES24 Live Hall on August 14 and 16. Ticket sales will begin at 8 p.m. on the 24th, and more detailed information, including the concert format and guest lineup, will be released at the same time.

The event is drawing attention because it will be MC Mong's first solo concert in about four years. Since releasing the mini album 'X by X [Dream]' in December 2022, he has not continued full-scale activities as a singer.

He later worked as a producer at ONE HUNDRED and Big Planet Made, but in July last year he stepped down from his production duties and announced a hiatus, citing severe depression and declining health. At the time, he said, "Severe depression, surgery, and worsening health made it difficult for me to make music," and added, "I will release a new album, hold a concert, and then go study abroad."

MC Mong continued to communicate with fans through TikTok Live and also addressed the various allegations surrounding him. He flatly denied accusations of embezzling company funds and illegal gambling. He also became the center of another controversy after naming some entertainment industry figures and raising new suspicions about illegal gambling.

In addition, disputes over financial transactions worth 12 billion won with Cha Ga-won, the head of ONE HUNDRED, and allegations involving gifts worth 10 billion won continued to surface. The controversy deepened after MBC's 'PD Notebook' reported allegations that the 12 billion won Cha had lent to MC Mong was used to repay gambling debts. MC Mong repeatedly denied the claims, saying, "I never gambled with company money."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.