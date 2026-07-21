"I'm Not on Hiatus"... Jang Woo-young Gets a Humbling Reality Check as Even Passersby Fail to Recognize Him

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Jang Woo-young of 2PM has shared a lighthearted piece of content in which he introduces himself to passersby ahead of launching his YouTube channel.

On the 20th, his YouTube channel "Jang Woo-young-i" released a preview video titled "Hiatus? Not at all."

In the video, Jang Woo-young stepped out onto the streets while holding a planning meeting for his new YouTube channel. As he began by saying, "I feel like people haven't seen much of me lately," one passerby replied, "You know, someone who has kind of taken a break from activities..." The caption then teased, "Has Woo-young been on hiatus all this time?"

Jang Woo-young then continued talking with other passersby. He introduced himself by saying, "I'm Jang Woo-young. I'm a member of the idol group 2PM," but the response was not what he expected. One passerby gave an awkward smile and said, "I just found out." Jang Woo-young then joked, "Were you listening to music while hearing me talk?" drawing laughter.

When he asked, "When did you first hear of 2PM's Jang Woo-young?" and "Did you already know me?" the passerby honestly replied, "Actually... just a moment ago." Jang Woo-young shot back, "About five steps ago?" and the passerby admitted, "Yes," sending the scene into laughter.

Undeterred, Jang Woo-young immediately played 2PM's hit song "Again & Again" and asked, "Do you know this song?" But the passersby only tilted their heads in confusion. He then joked, "I guess I've been taking a near-total break from activities."

After that, Jang Woo-young said, "I need to promote myself more actively," and performed the choreography for "Again & Again" right in the middle of the street. Dancing with everything he had in front of the passersby, he shouted, "I'm not on hiatus," adding even more laughter.

At the end of the video, a caption appeared saying, "The first video on Jang Woo-young-i will be released on July 22," signaling the start of his full-fledged YouTube activity.

Meanwhile, Jang Woo-young has recently kicked off preparations for a full-group 2PM comeback. 2PM will hold the "2026 2PM Concert 'THE RETURN' in INCHEON" at Inspire Arena in Incheon on August 8 and 9, meeting fans with their first domestic full-group concert in about three years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.