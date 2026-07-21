Lee Guk-joo Thought She Had a Fan, but He Yelled 'Pig' on the Subway... 'I've Gained 30 kg Since Then'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Lee Guk-joo revealed an absurd incident she experienced on the subway 19 years ago.

On the 16th, a video titled "Story Time (ft. Lee Guk-joo)" was uploaded to Park Sae-mi's YouTube channel.

In the video, Lee Guk-joo shared an episode from when she was a rookie 19 years ago. She said, "I was a rookie 19 years ago, but I had a distinct character, so no matter how briefly I appeared, people who watched the show could recognize me." She added, "At the time, a 5% rating for the program I was on was a huge deal."

She then explained what happened at the time, saying, "I was riding the subway, and a guy standing by the doors on the opposite side kept looking at me and talking to his friend. Honestly, you could suspect something like that. So I thought, 'If he comes over, I should be ready to give him an autograph or take a photo.'"

Lee Guk-joo said, "He kept staring for two or three stops. But then he got off at the next station, and I thought, 'Why isn't he asking? I wouldn't mind. I can take photos and sign autographs.'" She continued, "But as he was getting off, with the doors almost closed, he shouted, 'Pig,'" drawing laughter.

She added, "Everyone in that subway car heard him say 'pig.' They got off, and I was the only pig left in that car. I was only 22 at the time."

She also said, "The funniest part is that I've gained 30 kg since then. Back then, I was skinny." She went on, "What I couldn't understand was that I went into the broadcaster thinking I was skinny, but a lot of overweight senior comedians said, 'You cut off my livelihood.' So I thought to myself, 'No, I'm not? Aren't they even fatter?' But I was wrong," making everyone burst into laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.