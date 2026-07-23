SOYOUGI, Who Divorced Seo Joo-won, Reveals Her Tall New Boyfriend... His Face Was Hidden, But He Gave Off a Handsome Vibe

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung Reporter] YouTuber and broadcaster SOYOUGI (Kim Min-young) has personally revealed that she has started a new romance after her divorce.

On the 22nd, SOYOUGI posted several photos on her social networking service, writing, "Dating diary(?) start."

The photos showed SOYOUGI visiting a hotel restaurant and bar in Seoul. Wearing a cream-colored dress, she enjoyed cocktails and dessert and spent a relaxed time there. In an elevator mirror selfie, she also revealed herself standing affectionately next to her boyfriend. Although his face was hidden, his tall build and warm presence drew attention.

SOYOUGI introduced the restaurant menu, saying, "This is a place I like," and then added, "The atmosphere was so pretty, so I took a photo."

She then openly admitted that she was dating. "Yes... that's right. I'm in a relationship," she said, joking, "I don't even know why I suddenly posted this." She also made viewers laugh by adding, "I hid his face completely, but now that you're doing this, I'll end up hiding it forever," and "Please protect the expectation for Ollaf."

She also shared a date review along with photos from the bar, saying, "The atmosphere feels like a space laboratory," and "I'm not very good at drinking, so I mostly had non-alcoholic drinks."

Meanwhile, SOYOUGI married racing driver and businessman Seo Joo-won in 2018, but they divorced in 2023. Since then, she has shared her daily life and various content while staying in touch with fans.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.