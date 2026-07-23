Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng's daughter Xion was a YouTuber too... Kim Kang-woo, who has 1 million subscribers, also said, "I subscribed"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Kim Kang-woo drew attention after sharing behind-the-scenes footage from his appearance on "You Quiz on the Block," while footballer Ki Sung-yueng revealed that his daughter Xion has recently become very interested in YouTube.

On the 23rd, Kim Kang-woo's YouTube channel released a video titled, "Ki Sung-yueng x Kim Kang-woo finally make it to You Quiz! We reveal all the behind-the-scenes moments that didn't air."

The video showed Kim Kang-woo and Ki Sung-yueng chatting in the waiting room before the taping of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block." The two spoke comfortably about their families, recent updates, and their thoughts on running YouTube channels.

In particular, Ki Sung-yueng said that his daughter Xion has recently shown a strong interest in YouTube.

A YouTube channel producer who accompanied the shoot that day mentioned Xion's channel, saying, "Xion's channel is fun too." Ki Sung-yueng replied, "She gets very ambitious," drawing laughter. When Kim Kang-woo then said, "I subscribed to Xion's channel," Ki Sung-yueng showed his doting-father side, saying, "She keeps asking me to tell her uncles too."

Kim Kang-woo then encouraged his niece, saying, "These days, it's not just about doing well in school. Being able to express your own thoughts and having a good sense can matter more later on. You never know anymore." Ki Sung-yueng responded like a father, saying, "I wonder what she'll become when she grows up."

The video also showed the two men exchanging jokes and helping each other with their outfits before the taping, adding to the warm atmosphere with their close, brother-in-law-like bond.

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo has been steadily connecting with fans through his YouTube channel by sharing actors' daily lives and behind-the-scenes content from broadcasts. Ki Sung-yueng has recently continued his active presence on and off the pitch as captain of Pohang Steelers.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.