"Yoo Hye Ju's Three Sisters, With a Combined 1.53 Million Subscribers, All Paused Their YouTube Channels... 'Time With Family'"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Concern is growing among fans after YouTuber Yoo Hye Ju announced a break from her activities, followed by news that her older and younger sisters had also stopped uploading to YouTube.

It has drawn attention that all three sisters — eldest Yoo Ji-yu, middle Yoo Hyun-ju, and Yoo Hye Ju — have said they will pause their activities to spend more time with their family.

On the 22nd, Yoo Hye Ju announced the hiatus through her YouTube channel LIJULIKE, which has 1.11 million subscribers. She said, "I plan to take a short break from the channel so we can spend time caring for one another as a family." She also said that a childbirth video scheduled for release on August 3 would be postponed. In recent vlogs, she had repeatedly said that her father's health had worsened, and fans have been sending messages of support such as, "I hope the grandfather in Busan gets well soon" and "I hope for a miracle."

But Yoo Hye Ju was not the only one to step away.

About two weeks ago, eldest sister Yoo Ji-yu said on her YouTube channel Jiyurokge, which she runs, "I will pause video uploads for now," adding, "I want to spend more time with my family. I will also take time to reorganize the channel."

Middle sister Yoo Hyun-ju also said in a notice on her channel Hyunju-tuseongi, "Due to personal reasons, it is difficult to upload videos for the time being," and added, "After taking some time to recharge with my family, I will come back."

As all three sisters announced breaks around the same time, fans' concerns have only deepened.

Supportive comments continue to pour in online, including, "It seems there must be something important going on for the family to spend this much time together," "It is worrying that all three sisters are taking a break at once," "I hope their father's health recovers," and "I hope no news is good news."

Yoo Hye Ju recently decided to take a break after giving birth to her second son. Since she had consistently expressed concern about her father's health in vlogs even after delivery, fans are worried that the whole family may be going through a difficult time.

Meanwhile, all three sisters are widely loved for sharing their daily lives on YouTube. Eldest sister Yoo Ji-yu runs Jiyurokge, while middle sister Yoo Hyun-ju shares parenting and everyday life through Hyunju-tuseongi. Youngest sister Yoo Hye Ju, who rose to fame on Comedy TV's Eoljjang Sidae, currently runs the family vlog channel LIJULIKE and has more than 1.11 million subscribers.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.