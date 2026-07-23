'Bald-sene' Professor Jeong Il-young Shows Off 20 RESCENE Albums in a Flex: "I Bought Them Myself, Even Though I'm Bad With Computers"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] "This is the first time I've bought an idol CD with my own money."

Sixty-five-year-old Professor Jeong Il-young brought both laughter and emotion with his unexpected fandom for the girl group RESCENE. Even though he is not comfortable using computers, he personally bought 20 albums, surprising the members.

On the 22nd, the YouTube channel 'The Toxic Introvert Jeong Il-young' released a video featuring RESCENE members Woni, Minami, Liv, Jena, and May.

While waiting for RESCENE, Professor Jeong first took out the 20 albums he had bought himself. "I bought them because I was so grateful that they came on our show," he said. "In my life, RESCENE is the first idol group whose CD I bought with my own money."

His fandom shone even brighter when the RESCENE members appeared. The members could not hide their surprise at learning that Professor Jeong, who is not used to using computers, had ordered the albums himself, and they kept thanking him. That scene drew the most attention in the video and became a major topic among viewers. The production team explained in the comments that he had earned the nickname 'Bald-sene.' Professor Jeong replied, "You can track the comments, right?" making everyone on set burst into laughter. He then pulled out a board marker to get autographs. Seeing this, the production team hurriedly handed him a permanent marker, saying, "That one wipes off," and Woni added, "It'll all be erased on the way home," drawing more laughter. His passion as a fan was intense, but so was his lovable clumsiness. It took Professor Jeong nearly 10 minutes just to memorize all five RESCENE members' names, and the members could not stop laughing.

The latter part of the video also turned warm and heartfelt. After sharing their worries with one another, Professor Jeong handed the members handwritten letters he had prepared himself and offered sincere encouragement. RESCENE also appeared deeply moved by his sincerity.

They also showed chemistry that crossed generations by taking on an idol challenge together and competing in calligraphy. Fans reacted with comments such as, "They really look like a grandfather and five granddaughters," "It's such an odd combination, but I keep watching," and "His fandom is so pure that it's moving."

Meanwhile, Professor Jeong Il-young recently became familiar to the public through an appearance on tvN's You Quiz on the Block, where his distinctive wit and down-to-earth charm drew attention.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.