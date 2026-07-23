Jang Young-ran Accidentally Hit 'Like' Out of Habit, Causing a Major Mishap... She Even Clicked It on "May the Deceased Rest in Peace"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran admitted that she made a mistake after habitually clicking the 'heart' button.

On the 21st, a video titled "Jang Young-ran's 8 Relationship Tips for Escaping Rock Bottom in Life (The Formula for Relationships)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Class A Jang Young-ran.'

That day, Jang introduced her own rules for drawing people in. In particular, she stressed the importance of expressing affection generously to those around her and said that emojis are especially useful when chatting by message.

She also drew attention when she confessed, "I press the heart button a lot, but there is a downside. I once clicked 'heart' on the phrase 'May the deceased rest in peace.' I make mistakes like that sometimes. You have to be careful with things like that."

She added, "I think using emojis is better than 'lol' or 'hehe.' Please use them often."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.