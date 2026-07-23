47-Year-Old Tang Wei Welcomes Second Son 12 Years After Marrying Kim Tae-yong... "A Family of Four Begins Its Journey"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Tang Wei and director Kim Tae-yong have welcomed their second son.

On the 22nd, Tang Wei personally announced the birth of her second child by sharing a photo of the family of four holding hands.

She then expressed her joy, saying, "Summer, our first daughter, said, 'Let's begin our journey as a family of four with the foal (our second child).'"

Tang Wei also shared a painting of a foal drawn by her father, an artist, to celebrate the birth of her second child, showing her happiness at welcoming a new family member.

According to local Chinese media reports that day, the second child is a boy.

Tang Wei married director Kim Tae-yong in 2014 after meeting through the 2011 film Late Autumn, and gave birth to their first daughter, Summer, in 2016.

In April, rumors spread that she was pregnant with her second child after she was spotted with a baby bump at a luxury brand event in Shanghai.

Tang Wei later confirmed the pregnancy herself, saying, "I was really surprised and very happy. Everyone is looking forward to having another foal in our home." As news spread that she was expecting her second child at 47, 10 years after giving birth to her first, many congratulations followed.

In June, speculation also arose that she might give birth in Hong Kong after she was seen heading there with Kim Tae-yong ahead of the delivery.

Tang Wei also gave birth to her first child in Hong Kong, and previously explained why she did not deliver in Korea, saying, "It would be difficult if we could not understand each other, like chickens and ducks."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.