Ji Ye-eun's Affection Index Soars with Vata: "I Want to Make Him a Meal That Extends His Life" ('Wang Eun Mueol Jasyeotneunga')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Ji Ye-eun said she wants to prepare a meal for choreographer Vata, whom she is publicly dating, that could help extend his life.

On the night of Wednesday the 22nd at 10 p.m., TV CHOSUN's "Wang Eun Mueol Jasyeotneunga" featured a table said to contain the secret to the longevity of King Yeongjo of Joseon, who lived to the age of 83.

Big Star Teacher Tae-Sung Choi explained, "At the time, the average life expectancy was in the mid-40s. Even so, King Yeongjo lived to 83. By today's standards, that would be more than 100." After seeing a portrait of the king, Ji Ye-eun said, "He looks fierce," and Mirage guessed, "He seems like someone with a very sensitive personality," describing him as a "sensitive boss." Choi agreed, saying, "There must be something to physiognomy. That's exactly what you said." Oriental medicine doctor So Jae-young added, "He was the very definition of a health worrier. He had physicians check his pulse several times a day, and there was even a separate official whose job was to taste his stool. He was a king who was extremely attentive to his own physical condition."

The "longevity meal" that won over the health-conscious king's palate included barley rice, grilled yellow croaker, spinach, dongchimi, abalone with gochujang, and tangpyeongchae. Tangpyeongchae was named after Yeongjo's Tangpyeong policy, which sought to unite the divided political factions. The dish mixed various vegetables, each seasoned and stir-fried separately, with mung bean jelly so that they came together as one. Ji Ye-eun, who fell in love with the taste despite how labor-intensive it was, even tried to get seconds, saying, "I want to make this for my boyfriend," surprising everyone. Yang Sang-guk admitted the appeal of tangpyeongchae, which had also won over younger tastes, saying, "It's the first time I've seen Ye-eun eat more." So Jae-young praised Yeongjo's table as "the ultimate slow-aging diet," noting that it was a healthy meal focused on slowing cellular aging with a balanced mix of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and protein.

When Choi Tae-Sung said there was only one person whose words did not work on Yeongjo, who was obsessed with restraint and principle, Ji Ye-eun, showing her trademark clueless charm, boasted, "Crown Prince Sado? I know that much." Later, when Choi asked whether anyone knew why Yeongjo was so strict with his son Crown Prince Sado, self-proclaimed history buff Yang Sang-guk answered correctly, saying, "Because Yeongjo had questions surrounding his legitimacy, he wanted to secure legitimacy for his son." Mirage then laughed, saying, "Do you all come prepared?" Yeongjo and Crown Prince Sado were opposites in every way, from their tastes and body types to their lifestyles, and their conflict ended in tragedy when Yeongjo had Sado locked in a rice chest, an event known as the Imo Incident. Hearing the backstory, Ji Ye-eun lashed out at Yeongjo, saying, "Why is he like that? Why did he even have him?" Choi Tae-Sung shook his head, calling it "the most shocking event in the history of the Joseon dynasty."

Meanwhile, Yeongjo imposed the strictest alcohol ban in Joseon history. He even forbade placing real alcohol on the ceremonial table for the Jongmyo royal ancestral rites and ordered that sweet rice drink, or dansul, be served instead. But Choi Tae-Sung then revealed, "In fact, Yeongjo secretly drank alcohol at night," prompting an outburst of complaints from the "palace trio" of Yang Sang-guk, Mirage, and Ji Ye-eun. The drink Yeongjo secretly consumed was Songjeolju, a traditional liquor made by boiling pine knots and fermenting them. Since he could not openly drink, Yeongjo used the excuse that he was taking Songjeolju for his health, and Mirage and Yang Sang-guk scoffed, saying in unison, "He really knows how to make excuses. That's such hypocritical behavior."

The second table featured a full spread of pine mushroom dishes: pine mushroom jeon, steamed pine mushrooms, and pine mushroom rice. Yang Sang-guk, energized by the meal that revived Yeongjo's appetite, said, "If Yeongjo hadn't been so sensitive, he might have lived to 150," acknowledging the table's power to restore vitality. In particular, Yeongjo once recovered miraculously after taking a single dose of herbal medicine during a major health crisis, and he was so moved by its effect that he bestowed the name Ijunggeongongtang. The main ingredient of Ijunggeongongtang was ginseng, leading to Yeongjo's longevity secret weapon: a full ginseng table. Yeongjo's love for ginseng was extraordinary; over seven years, he consumed as much as 100 geun, or about 60 kilograms, of ginseng.

The ginseng table that appeared in the studio included the legendary remedy Ijunggeongongtang and the royal restorative dessert ginseng jeonggwa. After tasting Ijunggeongongtang, Mirage commented, "When I drink baijiu, it feels like it goes all the way down, but this also makes my insides feel warm. That's amazing." Yang Sang-guk admitted, "You can feel Yeongjo's obsession. The fact that he drank this every day shows he was truly fixated on his health." Ji Ye-eun, who tasted the ginseng jeonggwa, said, "I'm also someone obsessed with health," as she fell under its spell. Choi Tae-Sung also marveled, saying it was "the best ginseng I've ever had," while Yang Sang-guk was stunned by the immediate burst of energy, saying, "I feel so energized. I want to do something." As the power of the royal meals that helped Yeongjo live a long and healthy life was highlighted, Yang Sang-guk drew laughter with a witty remark: "He seems to have passed away earlier than expected, considering what he ate." The royal health table that revealed Yeongjo's secret to longevity closed out episode 3, and next week's episode 4 will feature the mad, blood-soaked table of Yeonsangun of Joseon, the greatest tyrant in Joseon history, together with Lee Gwang-gi.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.