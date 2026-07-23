Jun Hyo-seong Says Secret Activities Felt Like "Doing What the Company Told Us to Do"... "I Even Wondered If This Was Really the Life I Wanted"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Jun Hyo-seong of Secret looked back on the group’s busy days in the past.

Jun Hyo-seong appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel "Hahm Eun-jung" on the 22nd.

That day, Jun Hyo-seong arrived at a snack bar with Spica’s Yang Ji-won and T-ara’s Hahm Eun-jung. Hahm Eun-jung first recalled the time she met Jun Hyo-seong. She said she first met Jun Hyo-seong at the dorm of the group Oh So Nyeo, where Yang Ji-won and Jun Hyo-seong were members, and added, "She was so innocent-looking, but I was shocked when I saw her debut with Secret a few years later," drawing laughter from the start.

Jun Hyo-seong then surprised everyone by sharing everything from how she almost became a member of T-ara to the reason she debuted with Secret. When asked about marriage, she said, "I’ve lived in dorms for so long that living alone is really comfortable," recalling how difficult dorm life had been.

The conversation then turned to Secret’s comeback. Jun Hyo-seong said, "In the past, it felt very much like we were doing it because the company told us to. We were running so hard that I even wondered if this was really the life I wanted." She added, "As time passed, I started wanting to do Secret activities again no matter what the result would be, and this time it feels more fun because I’m doing what I want on my own."

Hahm Eun-jung and Yang Ji-won began by praising the choreography video for Secret’s B-side track "GET RIGHT." They encouraged Jun Hyo-seong, saying, "You look so happy in every video," and continued chatting on various topics, creating a warm atmosphere.

Finally, the three moved to a practice room to film the challenge for Secret’s new song "ICE CREAM." Jun Hyo-seong showed special emotion at practicing together for the first time in nearly 20 years. Even as filming continued, she kept the energy high, leading Hahm Eun-jung and Yang Ji-won with spirited calls.

Meanwhile, Jun Hyo-seong is hosting BTN Radio’s "Jun Hyo-seong’s Secret Night" and continuing to connect with listeners as a veteran DJ. She also plans to keep expanding her career across different fields as a solo artist while presenting new stages and music to fans who have waited a long time.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.